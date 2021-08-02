InvestorBrandNetwork Now Accepts Six Different Cryptocurrencies InvestorBrandNetwork is pleased to announce that its next-generation press portal, InvestorWire (“IW”), will now accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and USD coin as payment.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor, is pleased to announce that its next-generation press portal, InvestorWire (“IW”), will now accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and USD coin as payment.

InvestorWire’s comprehensive services go far beyond traditional wire-grade press release distribution, including the unique offerings of professional press release enhancement , unlimited word count, follow-up articles broadcast through a syndication network of more than 5,000 Syndication Partners , AudioPressReleases , multi-brand social media distribution , as well as guidance from a team of industry experts. This unparalleled combination of traditional wire services and next-gen communications maximizes the reach of each corporate message.

InvestorWire was carefully designed to amplify IBN’s powerful suite of existing solutions, which includes a robust content syndication network of downstream publishers, such as Apple News, Benzinga, Dow Jones/Factiva, MarketWatch, International Business Times and thousands more; social media coverage via 50+ investor-oriented brands , which collectively have millions of followers; IBN’s popular Brand Awareness Distribution (“BAD”) program, which includes professionally crafted ticker-tagged editorials and multiday brand awareness amplification campaigns; and daily, weekly and monthly IBN Newsletters that deliver a continuous flow of insights to a captive audience.

“ Since IBN was founded more than 15 years ago , the company has established an industry-leading reputation while assisting more than 500 public and private companies and enhancing the visibility of these valued client-partners through specialized corporate communication campaigns. Regardless of industry, we have seen an ongoing need for high-quality press release services that help companies make an impact and help their messages resonate with the investment community,” said Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “InvestorWire surpasses traditional newswires by delivering white-glove service that is designed to maximize the impact of every press release. With our expert team of professional in-house editors and a growing network of brands and high-profile syndication partners, InvestorWire and IBN make it easy for companies to grab the attention of their target audiences and keep it.”

All press releases processed through InvestorWire for distribution in the U.S. or Canada include unlimited word count, and InvestorWire offers a full range of international Press Release Distribution Options , ranging from a Basic U.S. state release to Global Complete Coverage with translation into 12 languages. Additionally, IBN is proud to offer the innovative option of AudioPressReleases , which InvestorWire pioneered as a means of further extending the reach of news releases by placing them in front of entirely new audiences in an audio format.

InvestorWire is pleased to be part of a growing list of major brands that now accept cryptocurrency. These include Microsoft, PayPal, Overstock, Whole Foods, Etsy, Starbucks and Tesla ( https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-will-most-likely-restart-accepting-bitcoin-payments-says-musk-2021-07-21/ ; https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/08/tesla-buys-1point5-billion-in-bitcoin.html ).

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer unlimited words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement .

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork .

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com .

