Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Investors are Casting a Wider Net in Cannabis as Industry Proves its Strength, Longevity

Investors are Casting a Wider Net in Cannabis as Industry Proves its Strength, Longevity

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Hesitance that kept many away from plant-touching investments is eroding as regulations, growth and revenue become increasingly predictable

DENVER, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabis investors are opening their wallets to a wider variety of cannabis businesses as a reduction in stigma surrounding the plant, expanding markets and increasingly successful operations convince investors of the viability of the industry, according to trends identified by KEY Investment Partners.

When cannabis was legalized for adult-use by the states of Colorado and Washington 10 years ago, few investors were looking seriously at cannabis businesses as a solid investment choice. Stigma around the plant, concerns about a federal crackdown and skepticism of early operators kept many investors at bay.

However, as the industry has expanded into new markets and profitable ancillary businesses have emerged, more investors began to take notice. Most recently, an accelerated rate of market expansion and a growing consensus that federal legalization is inevitable has motivated investors to broaden their perspective toward the industry. The historical fears around plant-touching businesses is subsiding, according to KEY Investment Partners, which has seen a polar shift with the vast majority of its investors. Today, greater than 90% of KEY investors are becoming more comfortable with plant-touching businesses in addition to their ancillary investments.

“After a decade of growth and development, the cannabis industry has demonstrated its longevity and potential and investors are noticing,” said Tiby Erdely, Founding Partner at KEY Investment Partners. “Of course, this is not to suggest there aren’t still challenges for the industry to overcome. But some of the big issues that generated early concern – like stigma and uncertainty about the federal government – are subsiding. The growing acceptance of cannabis products among mainstream Americans is also making an impact. Today, we recommend shifting to a more balanced approach between ancillary and plant-touching businesses.”

Consumer behavior has gone a long way toward increasing investor interest in plant-touching businesses. Annual sales figures of cannabis continue to break records year after year, with global sales revenue in 2022 projected to reach more than $35 billion, according to BDSA, a KEY portfolio company. Despite challenging economic conditions, the largest MSOs are still performing well in 2022. Driven primarily by expansion into new stores and new product launches, year-over-year Q1 revenue for Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf and Verano increased 25%, 20% and 67%, respectively. Big players in the tobacco, alcohol and pharmaceutical industries have bought into the cannabis industry in recent years. All this activity is precisely what hesitant investors were waiting to see before embracing plant-touching investment opportunities.

“We are no longer in completely uncharted waters with regard to cannabis investment,” said John Martin, former CEO and Managing Partner for Antares Capital. “Many investors perceived the risks in precisely that way even five years ago. Today, the robustness of the industry cannot be denied, and investors are seeing opportunities in the industry more clearly without the fog of stigma and federal interference.”

About KEY Investment Partners
Founded in 2018, KEY Investment Partners combines a systematic approach to sourcing deals and rigorous due diligence, with the goal of connecting investors to the most attractive cannabis opportunities. Leveraging decades of combined institutional experience, KEY sources unique opportunities in high-growth, market-leading cannabis companies which are operated by exceptional management teams. The firm uses time-tested methods to provide institutional quality investment management and client service to those looking to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market.

For more information, please visit KEY Investment Partners online or email contact@keyinvestmentpartners.com. Stay updated on cannabis investing by subscribing to the KEY Investment Partners podcast, Unlocking Cannabis.

Contact: Jim Dissett
The 9th Block
303-532-7392
jim@the9thblock.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.