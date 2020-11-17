Investors Community Bank Welcomes Matthew Fehrmann, VP – Technology Solutions

Breaking News
MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Investors Community Bank (“ICB”), a subsidiary of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK), recently welcomed Matthew Fehrmann, Vice President – Technology Solutions, to its team.

In this role, Fehrmann is responsible for providing oversight and management of Information Technology (I.T.) operations and the technology support team, while continuously analyzing department needs, processes and technologies to identify vulnerabilities and boost productivity, efficiency and accuracy. He will be based out of the ICB headquarters in Manitowoc.

Fehrmann holds an associate’s degree in Computer Networking from Lakeshore Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Silver Lake College and a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Marquette University. Prior to joining ICB, he worked in I.T. leadership roles at Lakeside Foods and Kaysun Corporation.

He was named Lakeshore Technical College’s 2016 Alumnus of the Year, and occasionally returns to the school to speak to future students who are considering careers in I.T.

Fehrmann was born and raised in Manitowoc where he currently resides with his four-year-old daughter, his girlfriend Amanda and her five-year-old daughter. 

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

