SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

Investors, who purchased Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares prior to August 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: TGT shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On March 29, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Target Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that Target made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the true extent of Target’s difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods, despite its insights into changing consumer preferences; (ii) that Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (iii) that Target’s inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target’s practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (iv) that, as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target’s inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022 forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue.

Those who Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.