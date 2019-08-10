Investors look for consumer pressure ahead of next tariffs

As President Donald Trump prepares to slap new tariffs on Chinese imports, investors are bracing for signs of pressure on U.S. consumers as top retailers begin reporting quarterly results next week and key consumer sentiment and retail sales data is released.
