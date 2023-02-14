SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST).

Investors who purchased shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation long term and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: TWST shares also have certain options. Those NASDAQ: TWST investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On December 12, 2022, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: TWST shares against Twist Bioscience Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants repeatedly assured investors that the company possessed innovative proprietary technology relating to its synthetic DNA products that positioned Twist for significant future growth, that the Defendants claimed that Twist had already achieved substantial growth between December 13, 2019, and November 14, 2022, growing from a customer base of approximately 1,300 diagnostic companies, hospitals, research institutions, and others at the end of fiscal year 2019, to approximately 2,900 customers at the end of fiscal year 2021, and that as alleged in the report by Scorpion Capital, Defendants overstated the commercial viability of Twist’s synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the company’s true financial condition and prospects, and that as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of Twist’s common stock, investors between December 13, 2019, and November 14, 2022 have suffered significant damages.

