SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI).

Investors who purchased Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares prior to November 9, 2021 and continue to hold any of their NYSE: SI shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On November 15, 2022, market analysts reported that Silvergate Capital’s exposure to FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange currently experiencing a significant liquidity crisis, could be far greater than the Company had previously represented.

On November 17, 2022, “The Bear Cave” published a report entitled “The Great Crypto Collapse,” which addressed the exposure of Silvergate Capital and other banks to the recent cryptocurrency collapse.

On December 07, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Silvergate Capital over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company’s platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering, that Silvergate’s customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

