SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL).

Investors, who purchased Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) shares and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: AMPL shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On February 19, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Amplitude, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: AMPL shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts, and that the rapid acceleration in Amplitude’s second quarter of 2021 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by September 2021, as Amplitude, Inc clients were expanding at a slower pace.

