SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE).

On November 14, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics, that the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA, that, as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

