SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE).

Investors who purchased Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) shares prior to December 2020 and continue to hold any of their Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On November 29, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants, inflated the Company’s true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application for Ampion, inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

