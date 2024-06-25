SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain investors in NYSE: HUM shares.

Investors, who purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares prior to July 27, 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: HUM shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On June 04, 2024, an investor in NYSE: HUM shares filed a lawsuit against Humana Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants continued to assure investors—and analysts who repeatedly inquired about potential pent-up demand for healthcare services that built-up under COVID restrictions—that “in-patient unit costs and non-in-patient trends [were] coming in lower than [the Company] initially estimated” and that “there really isn’t pent-up demand that [the Company has] to be concerned about” negatively impacting utilization rates and profitability, and that Humana made several additional disclosures about its profitability and financial condition, however, Defendants continued to downplay pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

