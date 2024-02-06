SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR).

Investors, who purchased SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares prior to March 2023 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: SPWR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On October 27, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against SunPower Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: SPWR shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, the Company had inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics, that as a result of the foregoing the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

