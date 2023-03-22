SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB).

Investors who purchased shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) have certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On March 13, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against SVB Financial Group and the company’s CEO and CFO over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company failed to disclose to investors the risks presented by impending rising interest rates, that the Company failed to disclose to investors that, in an environment with high interest rates, it would be worse off than banks that did not cater to tech startups and venture capital-backed companies, that the Company failed to disclose that, if its investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, it was particularly susceptible to a bank run, and that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

