SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on February 6th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) shares.

Investors who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 13, 2023. Those NASDAQ: BVS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.

On January 12, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Bioventus Inc. alleged Securities Laws Violations in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about February 11, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”) and in connection with certain statements made between February 11, 2021 and November 21, 2022. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose that Bioventus suffered from significant liquidity issues, that the Company’s rebate practices were unsustainable, that accordingly, Defendants overstated the Company’s business and financial prospects, that Bioventus maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting with respect to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates, and that all the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash impairment charge, could not timely file one or more of its financial reports, would have to amend one or more of its financial statements, and could not meet its financial obligations as they came due.

