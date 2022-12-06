SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT).

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 12, 2022. Those NASDAQ: SMIT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On October 11, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Schmitt Industries, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Schmitt Industries continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls, that Schmitt Industries’ financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included “certain errors”, that as a result, Schmitt Industries would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

