SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH).

On November 1, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Freshworks Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Freshworks’ IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company’s business had encountered obstacles, that as a result, Freshworks’ net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating, and that as the truth about the Company’s business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Freshworks investors to suffer significant damages.

