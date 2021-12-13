Investors with over $200,000 in NYSE: RAAS shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Cloopen Group Holding Limited

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) shares.

On December 10, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Cloopen Group Holding Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the Company’s February 2021 the initial public offering (“IPO”) failed to disclose that, Cloopen Group Holding Limited ‘s growth strategy was allegedly not working, and its existing customers were abandoning the Company.

The plaintiff further alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that an increasing number of Cloopen Group Holding Limited ‘s customers were refusing to pay, forcing the Company to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts, and that the Registration Statement also allegedly failed to disclose that Cloopen Group Holding Limited was weighed down by huge liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

