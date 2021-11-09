Investors with substantial Losses in NASDAQ: LGVN shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Longeveron Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN).

Investors who purchased in excess of $200,000 in shares Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 12, 2021. NASDAQ: LGVN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On September 13, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN). The plaintiff alleged that the Offering Documents that were issued in connection with the Company’s IPO and/or who purchased Longeveron Inc and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021 that Lomecel-B was not as effective in treating aging frailty as Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, Lomecel-B’s clinical and commercial prospects with respect to aging frailty were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Those who purchased Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.