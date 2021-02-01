Invisalign Plano TX Orthodontics Dentist Updates Clear Aligners Invisible Braces

Breaking News
Plano TX: Dental Renaissance’s Dr Kari Blankenship announces updated cosmetic dentist services including Invisalign clear aligners invisible braces for teeth straightening.

Plano, United States, Jan. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr Kari Blankenship from Dental Renaissance in Plano TX announces updated Invisalign clear aligners as a straightening option for those with crooked teeth, gaps in their teeth, underbites, overbites and crossbites https://www.planodentist.com/services/invisalignr

Dental Renaissance is conveniently located at 3325 Premier Dr, Plano, TX 75023 and welcomes patients from Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Murphy and Wylie as well as the entire DFW Metroplex.

Invisalign clear aligners are an innovative solution that allows you to straighten your teeth without metal brackets or wires. These aligners can correct crowding, spacing, underbites, overbites, and crossbites.

Invisalign clear aligners use advanced 3-D computer-imaging technology to prepare your entire treatment plan, starting with the current position of your teeth through your final smile. From this plan, clear thermoplastic aligners similar to teeth-whitening trays are created. They are custom made to fit your teeth exactly. When you place the first set of aligners, gentle forces begin moving your teeth. Approximately one to two weeks later, you replace them with the next set of aligners which progresses you through treatment . You only need to come into the office for evaluation every few weeks. Total treatment time is based on your personal needs and goals. More info here https://www.planodentist.com/

Kari says her office and team are well known in the Plano area as the ‘go to place’ for Invisalign. When asked what drives her, she says, “Having great teeth is not just about function and health, there’s a psychological aspect as well. Nothing makes her happier than patients having a healthy, beautiful smile they can be proud of. If she can be a part of that transformation, that’s what motivates her.”

Evidence of this can be found in online reviews. One patient says on Google … ‘Fantastic! High tech dentistry meets excellent patient care. As a new patient, they took the time to thoroughly understand my history and my concerns. They explained everything they were doing and involved me at every step. Highly recommended!’

This dentist in Plano TX offers patients a full range of cosmetic dentistry services including porcelain veneers, dental bonding, teeth whitening, gum recontouring and crown lengthening, Invisalign® and a full smile makeover https://www.planodentist.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry

Contact Info:
Name: Dr Kari Blankenship
Email: Send Email
Organization: Dental Renaissance
Address: 3325 Premier Dr, Plano, TX 75023, United States
Phone: +1-972-217-7889
Website: https://www.planodentist.com/

