Received Recognition in the Connected Products & Wearables Category

LOWELL, Mass., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — invisaWear , the creator of wearable personal safety devices disguised as beautiful, stylish, everyday accessories that are powered by ADT , the most trusted name in security, announced today that it is a nominee in the 27th Annual Webby Awards. invisaWear received recognition in the Apps, dApps and Software-Connected Products & Wearables category for its award-winning wearable safety devices.

“We are honored to be nominated for The Webby Awards amongst some of the most admired people and brands in the world,” said Rajia Abdelaziz, CEO and co-founder of invisaWear. “This recognition reinforces the importance of personal safety and further demonstrates the significance of our mission of empowering our users in feeling safe, secure and connected.”

The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. This year, the Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide.

The Webby Awards presents two honors in each category – the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award. The Webby People’s Voice voting is open now at Webby Awards People’s Voice through Thursday, April 20 at 11:59 pm PDT. The winners of the 27th annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, with an in-person celebration and awards show to take place next month.

To learn more about invisaWear, its products and services, please visit www.invisawear.com and follow on social on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

About invisaWear

invisaWear creates wearable personal safety devices disguised as beautiful, stylish, everyday accessories that are powered by ADT , the most trusted name in security. Whether the invisaWear user is commuting to work, taking a walk, going on a first date, gets injured or is simply unable to reach their phone, a quick double press of the button on the invisaWear accessory will discreetly initiate an S.O.S and send an alert to ADT. ADT’s professional 24/7 monitoring services can notify up to five emergency contacts, alert authorities, and share the user’s GPS location to get them the help they need. invisaWear’s premium service provides users with many options to help them feel safe, anytime, anywhere, including reassurance calls, live video streaming, voice activation, live chat, activity tracking, live GPS tracking and complimentary access to virtual self-defense classes. To learn more about invisaWear, its products and services, please visit www.invisawear.com and follow on social on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .