Members to Receive 15% off Products and Optional Premium Features

LOWELL, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — invisaWear , the creator of wearable personal safety devices disguised as beautiful, stylish, everyday accessories that are powered by ADT , the most trusted name in security, is now helping the nearly 38 million AARP members get more safety options. AARP members get an exclusive discount of 15% off invisawear’s award-winning devices and optional premium services.

“At invisaWear, our mission is to allow everyone the ability to protect themselves and we are thrilled to provide AARP members with more safety options,” said Rajia Abdelaziz, CEO and co-founder of invisawear. “invisawear’s devices are simple for users to set up and the added support of ADT gives their loved ones greater peace of mind knowing they have access to emergency services at the press of a button if needed.”

invisaWear’s technology is discreetly incorporated into a wide variety of accessories, including bracelets, necklaces, keychains, scrunchies, fitness bands and more. Whether the invisaWear user feels unwell, unsafe, falls or is simply unable to reach their phone, a quick double press of the button on the invisaWear accessory will discreetly initiate an S.O.S and send an alert to ADT. ADT’s professional 24/7 monitoring services can notify up to five emergency contacts, alert authorities, and share the user’s GPS location to get them the help they need.

AARP members also save 15% on invisaWear’s optional premium service, which features 24/7 Professional Monitoring by ADT to help them feel safe, anytime, anywhere and includes:

Reassurance calls: Feeling unsafe, but on the fence about calling 9-1-1? Now users have 24/7 access to trained ADT security agents. They’ll stay on the phone until the user feels safe and they can get help to their location if needed.

Live Video streaming: Walking alone late at night? Have an ADT agent looking out via video using the invisaWear app. The agent can quickly get help to the user’s location and provide the video to authorities if requested.

Voice activation: Create a secret phrase that only the user knows. If they can’t reach their phone or charm, say the phrase hands-free to alert ADT discreetly.

Live chat: Uncomfortable in a situation? If the user can’t talk and needs to be discreet, they can text ADT from the invisaWear app for help or just to have a security professional on alert.

Activity tracking: Going for a walk or bike ride? Users can invite ADT (and optionally emergency contacts) to track them via GPS for up to 4 hours. ADT will alert 9-1-1 and emergency contacts if the timer they set expires and they don’t respond.

Live GPS tracking: ADT can get users help quickly if they need it, even if their location changes during an emergency.

invisaWear customers also get complimentary access to quarterly virtual self-defense classes taught by renowned self-defense instructor, Jennifer Cassetta.

To learn more about invisaWear, its products and services, please visit www.invisawear.com and follow on social on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About invisaWear

invisaWear creates wearable personal safety devices disguised as beautiful, stylish, everyday accessories that are powered by ADT , the most trusted name in security. Whether the invisaWear user is commuting to work, taking a walk, going on a first date, gets injured or is simply unable to reach their phone, a quick double press of the button on the invisaWear accessory will discreetly initiate an S.O.S and send an alert to ADT. ADT’s professional 24/7 monitoring services can notify up to five emergency contacts, alert authorities, and share the user’s GPS location to get them the help they need. invisaWear’s premium service provides users with many options to help them feel safe, anytime, anywhere, including reassurance calls, live video streaming, voice activation, live chat, activity tracking, live GPS tracking and complimentary access to virtual self-defense classes. To learn more about invisaWear, its products and services, please visit www.invisawear.com and follow on social on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org , www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.