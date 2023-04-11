Company Unveils Rwandan Rose Charm and Will Donate 20% of Proceeds

LOWELL, Mass., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — invisaWear , the creator of wearable personal safety devices disguised as beautiful, stylish, everyday accessories that are powered by ADT , the most trusted name in security, announced it is partnering with the Rungano-Ndota Initiative to help youth in rural Rwanda protect themselves and the people they love from the vulnerability of poverty. invisaWear has created a custom necklace called the Rwandan Rose Charm and 20 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the charity.

In Rwanda, growing numbers of youth live disconnected from most of society, struggling to survive and make a better future for themselves and their families. These conditions often lead to poverty, illness and exploitation. The Rungano-Ndota Initiative is a youth development program that aims to create an inclusive, empowering community where participants develop leadership skills, learn how to lead healthy lifestyles and practice entrepreneurship. With support from their diverse peers, they work together to start businesses, earn income and shape plans for their futures. Their success often inspires others and strengthens the local community.

“At invisaWear, our mission is to allow people the ability to protect themselves and by partnering with the Rungano-Ndota Initiative, we hope to help provide Rwandan youth with more opportunities to not only protect themselves but to help them build paths to success,” said Rajia Abdelaziz, CEO and co-founder of invisaWear. “As a start-up ourselves, we know the importance of having someone champion your dream and with this partnership, we will pay it forward by helping this united community of diverse youth working together to improve their futures.”

The invisaWear Rwandan Rose Charm is a custom-designed necklace with a 16-inch long chain available in sterling silver or gold with a 2” extender. The unique necklace features a rose engraved pendant which is the national flower of Rwanda. In addition to its beautiful design, the Rwandan Rose Charm necklace features invisaWear’s technology which is discreetly incorporated into the necklace. Whether the invisaWear user feels unwell, unsafe, falls or is simply unable to reach their phone, a quick double press of the button on the invisaWear accessory will discreetly initiate an S.O.S and send an alert to ADT. ADT’s professional 24/7 monitoring services can notify up to five emergency contacts, alert authorities, and share the user’s GPS location to get them the help they need.

