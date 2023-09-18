More people with dental problems means more demand for orthodontic products. Dentists are now offering treatments like tooth whitening, aligning teeth, and using incisal composite for edge bonding to help people.

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 21.2 Billion by 2032 from USD 5.8 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032

Invisible Orthodontics consists of three types, i.e. Clear Aligners, Ceramic Braces, and Lingual Braces. In addition, the market is seeing a rise in new products due to the robust research efforts of top market players. The industry’s future will likely depend on technological advancements, geopolitical stability in key producing regions, and global economic health.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. – View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/invisible-orthodontics-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

By product type, the Invisible Orthodontics market was dominated by clear aligners with a market share of 72% in 2022.

was dominated by clear aligners with a market share of in 2022. By patient type, the adolescent segment leads the invisible orthodontics market with a 52% market share. This is because of increasing awareness campaigns.

leads the invisible orthodontics market with a market share. This is because of increasing awareness campaigns. By end-user segment, dental and orthodontic clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The increasing demand for orthodontics is largely attributed to the growth of the market.

In 2022, North America accounted for 42.0% share in the market.

accounted for share in the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of all the regions.

Factors affecting the growth of the Invisible Orthodontics industry

Several factors are affecting the growth of the Invisible Orthodontics industry. These include:

Increased Prevalence: An increasing number of individuals suffering from dental issues increase the demand for orthodontics products . Hence, dentists are helping people with treatments like tooth whitening, tooth alignment , and edge bonding with incisal composite.

An increasing number of individuals suffering from dental issues increase the demand for . Hence, like , and edge bonding with incisal composite. Awareness Campaigns: The market is expanding due to the implementation of awareness campaigns by public and private entities. Moreover, the provision of dental examinations raises the demand for orthodontic products.

Top Trends in the Invisible Orthodontics Market

Temporary Anchoring Devices (TADs) are surgical-grade titanium miniscrews that are usually used for oral surgery procedures, are now being used by orthodontic surgeons to control tooth movement inside the mouth. TADs anchor teeth in the jaw to reduce the risk of molar or other tooth movement.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America held the largest share in the global market. Clear aligners have caught the interest of patients who are looking to enhance their smile. Moreover, these patients would like to opt for something more visually appealing than fixed metal appliances. The aforementioned factors coupled with increasing awareness of dental hygiene is driving the regional market growth. Asia Pacific also claimed a considerable market share; the reasons for this include an increase in malocclusion cases, increased awareness of the benefits of teeth alignment, and an increase in public–private investments in underserved healthcare system. APAC region offers lucrative chances for key players working in the invisible orthodontics market.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/invisible-orthodontics-market/#inquiry

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 5.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 21.2 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 14.20% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of orthodontics surged the demand. More and more people are becoming aware of restorative treatments and cosmetic dentistry. People want to make their smile aesthetically pleasing and symmetrical. Additionally, awareness campaigns contribute to the expansion of the market. Also, developments in dentistry have a positive impact on the market.

Market Restraints

High cost of invisible orthodontics is expected to impede the market. The cost of these products is higher than the traditional braces because they need to be tailored for each individual. Moreover, clear aligners use high-quality, medical-grade plastic for easy to use and are long-lasting, which makes them a costly product.

Market Opportunities

The key market players are investing in research and development to launch new products and services in the market, which is an excellent opportunity for market growth. Factors such as, R&D are expected to create more opportunities for key players in the target market.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=16880

Report Segmentation of the Invisible Orthodontics Market

Product Type Insight

In 2022, clear aligners held the majority of the revenue share. It accounted for the market share of 72% among other product types. Clear aligners are more advantageous than the traditional braces, some of the factors include: they are virtually invisible, easy to take off, easy to use., comfortable and convenient.

Patient Type Insight

In 2022, the adolescent group held 52% of the global supply. Gen Z patients are attracted by the campaigns of oral care providers. These campaigns are to attract people and increase awareness among adolescents and their parents to enhance the functionality and appearance of their smiles.

By End-User

Dental and orthodontic clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Dental and orthodontic clinics are preferred over hospitals as the staffs are well-trained by an expert team, provided by some of the manufacturers. The increasing global demand for orthodontics has led to a rise in production among this group of population.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. – View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/invisible-orthodontics-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

By Patient Type

Children

Adolescent

Adult

By End-User

Hospitals

Dental and Orthodontic Clinic

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market, including Align Technology, 3M, Dentsply Sirona are actively engaged in research and development. The operating companies are expanding their business through several strategies such as partnerships, investments in expanding their product portfolio, mergers, and acquisitions, etc.

Some of the major players include:

Align Technology

3M

Dentsply Sirona

G&H Orthodontics G&H Orthodontics

Candid Care Co.

SmileDirectClub

SMILE2IMPRESS SL.

Dynaflex

DB Orthodontics

ALIGNERCO

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Invisible Orthodontics Market

In September 2022: Align virtual care AI is Align’s cutting-edge remote monitoring solution that brings new AI capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and teams. Features like patient enrollment, setup, and review can be accessed directly from Invisalign’s Doctor Site, removing the need for standalone solutions.

Align virtual care AI is Align’s cutting-edge remote monitoring solution that brings new AI capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and teams. Features like patient enrollment, setup, and review can be accessed directly from Invisalign’s Doctor Site, removing the need for standalone solutions. In February 2022: OraFit custom Clear Aligners manufactured by OraPharma have been launched in the US. These aligners are constructed with high-quality materials in a three-layered structure, providing improved aesthetics, and enhanced comfort and oral health in the long run.

Browse More Related Reports:

Dental 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 2.6 Billion. Between 2023 and 2032

Clear Aligners Market was worth USD 3,800 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2023 and 2032

Dental Equipment Market size is expected to be worth around USD 10.4 Billion by 2022 from USD 21.2 Billion in 2032

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size is expected to be worth around USD 466 Million by 2032 from USD 295 Million in 2022

Dental Prosthetics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2453 Mn by 2032 from USD 726 Mn in 2022

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog:

https://medicalmarketreport.com/

https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

https://techmarketreports.com/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team - Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us/