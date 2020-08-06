InvisibleShield Introduces Screen Protection for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G

Anti-Bacterial Technology Kills the Most Common Surface Bacteria Often Found on Device Screens

InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ is an unbreakable hybrid screen protector that eliminates HEV blue light without distorting the color performance of device screens, and contains anti-bacterial agents that kill 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced GlassFusion VisionGuard®+, GlassFusion®+, and Ultra Clear+ for the all-new Samsung Galaxy® Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones. Delivering the advanced clarity for which InvisibleShield is known, GlassFusion VisionGuard+ is infused with anti-bacterial agents that are scientifically proven to kill up to 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria1. It also features Eyesafe® technology that reduces exposure to high-energy visible (HEV) blue light to promote better eye health without distorting the colors of the device screen. InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ and Ultra Clear+ feature the same anti-bacterial agents while delivering unbeatable strength to protect consumers’ latest Samsung Galaxy devices.

“Our screen protectors for the all-new Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G do more than just protect your screen from chips, scratches and cracks. They also protect your device’s screen against the most common surface bacteria while reducing HEV blue light,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for InvisibleShield. “These features embody our mission to create products that truly protect better and promote digital wellness in addition to keeping device screens looking pristine. The Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G are powerful devices, and we’re excited to support our customers with a number of products designed specifically to protect their new mobile powerhouse.”

The anti-bacterial technology lasts the typical life of the screen protector2 giving consumers added peace of mind. All three screen protectors are compatible with Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, so they won’t interfere with the in-display fingerprint reader. Additionally, InvisibleShield products have been verified as 5G compatible. This means that UL, a leading global safety science company, has verified that InvisibleShield products cause minimal disruption in the ultra-wideband signal (<0.15 dB loss) in 5G cellular bands (28 – 39 GHz).

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ is a hybrid screen protector that is engineered to be unbreakable and features an Eyesafe technology layer that eliminates HEV blue light without distorting the color performance of device screens. Additionally, GlassFusion VisionGuard+ is treated with anti-bacterial agents that kill 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria1. Featuring a unique surface finish for a glass-like feel, GlassFusion VisionGuard+ absorbs shock and disperses impact forces to ensure the phone’s screen is always protected.

GlassFusion+ is a hybrid screen protector that provides users with complete edge-to-edge protection while preserving the touch sensitivity of the device screen. The screen protector features anti-bacterial agents that prevent 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria1, while absorbing shock and dispersing impacts for premium protection. Purpose-built components protect the device screen from scuffs and prevent cracks from starting and spreading.

Ultra Clear+ is an ultra-thin film screen protector that kills 99.99% of surface bacteria1. Advanced high-definition clarity combined with Self-Healing Nano-Memory Technology makes InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ feel and look as great as the device’s own screen.

InvisibleShield’s GlassFusion VisionGuard+, GlassFusion+, and Ultra Clear+ for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and won’t interfere with Samsung’s in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Pricing & Availability:

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ ($49.99 SRP) for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G is now available on ZAGG.com, and at Verizon and T-Mobile stores nationwide.

and is now available on ZAGG.com, and at Verizon and T-Mobile stores nationwide. GlassFusion+ ($39.99 SRP) for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G is now available on ZAGG.com and at Best Buy stores nationwide.

and is now available on ZAGG.com and at Best Buy stores nationwide. Ultra Clear+ ($29.99 SRP) for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G is now available on InvisibleShield.com and at AT&T stores nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device3. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection4.

1Source: SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Branch, May 2020

2Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing.

3Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

4Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2017 – Feb. 2020.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, VisionGuard, and Glass Fusion are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Samsung Galaxy Note is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Eyesafe, LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a2c881-4ce2-42f4-89c7-d837eadb369c