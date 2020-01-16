InvisibleShield Signs Exclusive Partnership with TESSCO Technologies for North American Distribution

Breaking News
The InvisibleShield On Demand in-store service allows retailers to instantly provide screen protection for more than 10,000 mobile devices

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InvisibleShield®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced an exclusive partnership with TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS), a value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, to distribute InvisibleShield On Demand™ (ISOD) to more than 20,000 brick-and mortar retail stores throughout the U.S.

The revolutionary service—which is currently available in more than 6,000 global locations—enables retailers to cut and apply screen protection film for virtually any mobile device in minutes. This means retailers can have InvisibleShield available on the same day of any new device launch and will never again disappoint a customer because a pre-cut screen protector is unavailable. By allowing retailers to cut new screen protectors on demand, the cloud based ISOD solution helps retailers to optimize inventory levels and reduces packaging waste by approximately 96 percent*.

“With cuts available for more than 10,000 devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables and laptops, ISOD will significantly increase sales opportunities for our retail partners,” said Jonathan Downer, senior vice president, global sales for ZAGG Brands. “Whether you own the latest iPhone® or an older device, we’ve got you covered with InvisibleShield’s industry-leading scratch and impact protection.”

As the number of mobile devices continues to proliferate, it’s important that customers have access to screen protection options that are tailored specifically for their device. The partnership with Tessco will allow brick and mortar stores in its distribution network to enhance their current screen protection offer with the on-demand solution from InvisibleShield, ensuring that every customer has a solution regardless of their device. 

“At Tessco, we constantly look for new ways for our retailers to deliver an outstanding customer experience. We never want them to turn someone away because they don’t have what the customer needs,” said Liz Robinson, senior vice president, retail sales and product marketing for Tessco. “The ability for a retailer to cut and install screen protection customized to any device complements their current screen protection options and provides a real service differentiator. Not only does it improve the customer experience, it also will deliver incremental accessory revenue and profit.”

InvisibleShield’s protective films include military-grade components originally designed to protect military helicopter blades. They are virtually indestructible, self-healing and perfectly transparent, ensuring customers can use their devices without the fear of it getting scratched or damaged. ISOD products do not leave any residue on the device when removed. 

*Based on ZAGG Brands internal calculations

InvisibleShield, InvisibleShield On Demand, the InvisibleShield logo, mophie, ZAGG, BRAVEN, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. iPhone is a trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a registered mark of GOOGLE LLC.  All other marks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield
InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Brands
ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

