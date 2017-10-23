INVISIO: Invitation to Q3 2017 conference call on October 30 at 14.00 CET

Stockholm, October 23, 2017
INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on October 30 at 14.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen and CFO Thomas Larsson present the INVISIO 2017 January–September interim report.
The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the interim results followed by a Q&A session.
The interim report will be published the same day at 8.30 a.m.
Phone number for the conference:
To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.
Sweden: +46(0)8 5065 3938
Denmark: +4532 71 16 59
UK: +44(0)20 3427 1918
Germany: +49(0)69 2222 10620
France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 28
Switzerland: 0800 345 603
Confirmation code: 2837997
Webcast
To follow the presentation via the web, please use this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tr3omhrz
For additional information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications
Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | E-mail: [email protected]
Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Mobile: + 45 5372 7733 | E-mail: [email protected]
About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and work effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA and France. INVISIO’s registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company’s share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.
