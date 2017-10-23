Breaking News
Home / Top News / INVISIO: Invitation to Q3 2017 conference call on October 30 at 14.00 CET

INVISIO: Invitation to Q3 2017 conference call on October 30 at 14.00 CET

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

Stockholm, October 23, 2017


INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on October 30 at 14.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen and CFO Thomas Larsson present the INVISIO 2017 January–September interim report.

The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the interim results followed by a Q&A session.

The interim report will be published the same day at 8.30 a.m.

Phone number for the conference:
To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

Sweden: +46(0)8 5065 3938
Denmark: +4532 71 16 59
UK: +44(0)20 3427 1918
Germany: +49(0)69 2222 10620
France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 28
Switzerland: 0800 345 603

Confirmation code: 2837997

Webcast
To follow the presentation via the web, please use this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tr3omhrz

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications
Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | E-mail: [email protected]

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Mobile: + 45 5372 7733 | E-mail: [email protected]

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and work effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA and France. INVISIO’s registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company’s share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.