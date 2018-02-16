Breaking News
INVISIO Year-end Bulletin 2017: INVISIO closes the year with strong sales in the USA

Stockholm, February 16, 2018

CEO comment
“Our efforts during the year have further strengthened our position and improved our market opportunities. The year’s successes with our own sales offices, contracts won, stronger relations with our customers, as well as an entirely new product category for communication in vehicles, give us a good starting position for the future. To enable the company’s growth ambitions the investments are continuing in 2018, but at a slightly calmer pace”, says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

Full year 2017

  • Revenue: SEK 365.7 m (330.0)
  • Gross profit: SEK 202.3 m (171.0)
  • Gross margin: 55.3% (51.8)
  • EBITDA: SEK 82.9 m (97.8)
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK 78.6 m (90.4)
  • Operating margin: 21.5% (27.4)
  • Profit/loss for the period: SEK 62.3 m (91.8)
  • Earnings per share: SEK 1.42 (2.14)

October–December 2017

  • Revenue: SEK 118.1 m (81.3)
  • Gross profit: SEK 71.1 m (40.4)
  • Gross margin: 60.2 % (49.7)
  • EBITDA: SEK 28.3 m (20.6)
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK 27.3 m (16.9)
  • Operating margin: 23.1 % (20.8)
  • Profit/loss for the period: SEK 15.0 m (16.3)
  • Earnings per share: SEK 0.34 (0.38)

Important events in the fourth quarter

  • INVISIO received two orders totaling SEK 30 million for deliveries to the US Army’s new specialist unit, the Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB).
  • An existing defense customer ordered communication and hearing protection systems for just over SEK 30 million.
  • The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 153.4 million (136.5).

Important events after the year-end

  • INVISIO increased its management group with a new executive position. Sigge Frolov was appointed as SVP Product Management.
  • INVISIO and the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) signed a 5-year framework agreement for communication equipment for the Danish Army.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.60 per share (0.50).

 

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications
Mobile: +45 5372 7722  |  E-mail: [email protected]

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications
Mobile: +45 5372 7735  |  E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on February 16, 2018 at 8.30 CET.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO’s registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company’s share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at  www.invisio.com.

