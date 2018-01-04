Breaking News
Invitation to a presentation of the Momentum Group’s Interim Report for the third quarter 2017/18

Momentum Group will publish its Interim Report for the third quarter of the financial year 2017/18 on Friday, 9 February 2018 at 08:00 a.m. CET. In conjunction with this, Momentum Group are pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which CEO & President Ulf Lilius and CFO Niklas Enmark will present the report and answer any subsequent questions.

The conference call and presentation are available on the web or by telephone in accordance with the details below. Questions may be asked both at the conference call and via the webcast.

DATE:                     Friday, 9 February 2018.

TIME:                      11:00 a.m. CET.

WEB LINK:              The presentation and conference call are available on the web –
                                      www.financialhearings.com/event/10538.

TELEPHONE NO:       To participate in the conference call –
                              SE: +46 8 503 365 62
                              UK: +44 20 3008 9816
                              US: +1 85 5831 5948

LANGUAGE:             English.

OTHER:                   Momentum Group’s Interim Report for the third quarter 2017/18 will be published on 9 February 2018 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation material will be made available at Momentum Group’s website (in the section: Investor Relations / Reports & Presentations) approximately one hour prior to the start of the conference call. A recorded version of the webcast will be available at the website after the presentation.

Stockholm, 4 January 2018

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations – Tel: +46 70 660 31 32 / E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on 4 January 2018.

Momentum Group is one of the leading resellers of industrial consumables and components, services and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 5.5 billion and approximately 1,600 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group. 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff2725d-23d3-43fc-bf91-42ae1fe92863

