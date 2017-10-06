Invitation to AND’s Capital Markets Day 2017

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands – 6 October 2017 – AND International Publishers NV is pleased to invite interested analysts, investors, shareholders and the media to its Capital Markets Day in The Hague on Wednesday 1 November 2017. The event will be held at the Louwman Museum, Leidsestraatweg 57 in The Hague (the Netherlands).

The purpose of the day is to provide you with an update on AND’s new MapFusion product. We will provide presentations and thereafter will give you ample opportunity to discuss with Hugo van der Linde (CEO AND International Publishers NV).

The day will start at 09:30 am and end at approximately 1:00 pm and includes lunch and an optional visit to the collection of the Louwman museum (the world’s oldest and finest private collection of classic motor cars).

To attend please register before October 25, 2017 via this link or send an email to [email protected]

A detailed programme and other additional information will be sent to the attendees by email. For more information, please contact Ilse Bolier via [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you!

Hugo van der Linde

CEO