INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS Q3 REPORT 2017

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q3 2017 on 14 November 2017 at around 08:00AM CET.
CEO Niels Smedegaard and CFO Torben Carlsen will present the report on a live conference call.
The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.
14 November 2017
11:00 AM CET
DK +45 70223500
US +1 646 722 4972
UK +44 (0) 20 75721187
Access code: 65533212#
If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.
The conference will be broadcast live on www.dfds.com/group and published there for future reference.
Torben Carlsen, CFO, +45 33 42 32 01
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
