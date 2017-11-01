INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS Q3 REPORT 2017

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 70

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q3 2017 on 14 November 2017 at around 08:00AM CET.

CEO Niels Smedegaard and CFO Torben Carlsen will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date:

14 November 2017

Time:

11:00 AM CET

Telephone:

DK +45 70223500

US +1 646 722 4972

UK +44 (0) 20 75721187

Access code: 65533212#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on www.dfds.com/group and published there for future reference.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CFO, +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

