ASPO PLC PRESS RELEASE October 19, 2017

Invitation to the press conference on Aspo’s interim report

Aspo Plc’s interim report for January-September 2017 will be published on Thursday, October 26, 2017, approximately at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time.

A press conference (in Finnish) for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 14.00 (Finnish time), at Hotel Kämp, conference room Paavo Nurmi, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki. Registrations beforehand to hilkka.jokiniemi (a) aspo.com, tel. +358 9 521 4100 by Tuesday October 24, 2017, at the latest.

CEO Aki Ojanen, CFO Arto Meitsalo and Group Treasurer Harri Seppälä will be present at the meeting. The conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material (in English and Finnish) will be available on Aspo’s website www.aspo.com under “News and materials > Reports and presentations” on the publication day at 14.00.

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill. Aspo’s Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.