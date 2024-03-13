DALLAS, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invited, Inc. announced today that ClubCorp Holdings, Inc., its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Company”), has commenced a partial tender offer to purchase (the “Tender Offer”) up to $82,731,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Tender Cap”) of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) for cash, upon the terms and conditions set forth in the confidential Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”) dated March 13, 2024.
