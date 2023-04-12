WALTHAM, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert Allen as chief scientific officer, and Stacy Price as chief technology and manufacturing officer.

In his new role, Dr. Allen will oversee the scientific direction of the company and has responsibility for supporting the discovery of therapies across Invivyd’s pipeline. Dr. Allen brings more than 30 years of experience across the infectious disease space. Prior to joining Invivyd, he served as the chief scientific officer of SmartPharm Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, where he led efforts to develop gene-encoded monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for COVID-19 that could be quickly adapted to respond to emerging variants of concern. Prior to his time at SmartPharm Therapeutics, he held multiple senior scientific roles across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries including Sorrento Therapeutics, SIGA Technologies, and the Oregon Translational Research and Development Institute. Dr. Allen earned a Ph.D. in microbiology from Columbia University, a M.S. in applied biology from Georgia Institute of Technology, and a B.S. in biology from Rhodes College. He has published extensively in the field of virology and completed his postdoctoral training in virology at Washington University in St. Louis and Emory University.

“Robbie’s deep experience in infectious disease and his scientific expertise in monoclonal antibodies are an excellent fit with the Invivyd team,” said David Hering, chief executive officer of Invivyd. “As our new CSO, Robbie will be an integral member of the leadership team, leading our work to identify and engineer a pipeline of antibodies designed to keep pace with viral evolution. He is critical to ensuring Invivyd delivers on the promise of our platform and pipeline.”

Stacy Price joined Invivyd in March 2023 as chief technology and manufacturing officer, bringing 30 years of experience in commercial and clinical biotechnology operations management to her new role. In this position, she will lead the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) programs and technical operations functions to hone the processes that are the foundation of Invivyd’s programs. Prior to joining Invivyd, Ms. Price was the chief technical officer at Akouos, and the senior vice president of technical operations at Ziopharm Oncology where she established and led the development and manufacturing capabilities and functions. Prior to Ziopharm she held multiple operations leadership roles of increasing responsibility, delivering strategic and innovative solutions at Shire, TKT and Serono. She earned a M.S. in biochemical engineering and a B.S. in chemical engineering from Tufts University. Ms. Price succeeds Dr. Rebecca Dabora, Invivyd’s former chief technology and manufacturing officer, who has transitioned into a consulting role with Invivyd.

“Stacy is a proven technology leader with a distinguished track record of innovation and operations management within the pharmaceutical industry,” said Mr. Hering. “She is an outstanding addition to our team and has the technical depth, experience and skills to maximize the impact and effectiveness of Invivyd’s powerful platform approach, which we believe will ultimately provide people who are immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable with superior protection from viral diseases, starting with COVID-19.”

Mr. Hering continued, “As Stacy joins us to lead our technology and manufacturing initiatives into the future, I’d like to take a moment to thank Becky for her tremendous contributions to our organization. Her relentless commitment to speed and innovative approaches in manufacturing have positioned Invivyd well as we work to advance VYD222 and a stream of candidates for SARS-CoV-2.”

About Invivyd

(Nasdaq: IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. ​​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the ability of our leaders to enhance and maximize the impact and effectiveness of our platform approach; the ability of our platform approach to provide people who are immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable with superior protection from viral diseases, starting with COVID-19; our ability to identify and engineer a pipeline of antibodies designed to keep pace with viral evolution of COVID-19; our ongoing research and clinical development plans; our ability to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies, including our plans to advance VYD222 and a stream of candidates for SARS-CoV-2; the potential for VYD222 and other product candidates to be high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape; our plans to generate a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral threats, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications; and other statements that are not historical fact. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the ability of our leaders to enhance and maximize the impact and effectiveness of our platform approach; the ability of our platform approach to provide people who are immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable with superior protection from viral diseases, starting with COVID-19; the ability of the company to generate and utilize tools to discover and develop a pipeline of antibodies to treat current and potential future variants; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and those of our collaborators, our clinical trials and our financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; the predictability of clinical success of VYD222 or other pipeline candidates based on neutralizing activity in pre-clinical studies; variability of results in models used to predict activity against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern; the timing and progress of our discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, including the outcome of our discussions with regulatory authorities concerning our clinical trials; whether VYD222 or any other pipeline candidate is able to demonstrate neutralizing activity against predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant(s) in the U.S. and globally; whether VYD222 and other product candidates will be high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape; whether we are able to successfully submit an emergency use authorization in the future, and the outcome of any such emergency use authorization submission; and whether our research and development efforts will identify and result in safe and effective therapeutic or preventative options for infectious diseases other than COVID-19. Other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in our other filings with the SEC, and in Invivyd’s future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Invivyd undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

