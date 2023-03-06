Company seeks to utilize emerging global COVID-19 regulatory frameworks to accelerate development of VYD222 and its pipeline of other candidates

VYD222 mAb candidate has demonstrated in vitro neutralizing activity against dominant variants of concern, including XBB.1.5

Invivyd maintains guidance for initiating a clinical trial in the first quarter of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announces the election of VYD222 to advance into the clinic as a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapeutic option for COVID-19. The company aims to leverage evolving COVID-19 regulatory paradigms and maximize efficiency to deliver this much-needed product for immunocompromised individuals and other vulnerable populations.

As of January 2023, there are no monoclonal antibodies authorized or approved in the U.S. for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies are well suited to meet the need of immunocompromised individuals because they provide a prompt onset of protection, have a well-characterized safety profile, and do not rely on the individual’s immune response.

“The lack of commercially available mAbs in the U.S. is an unacceptable situation for the estimated 8 million people with impaired immune systems who don’t respond to vaccination and means a return to the isolation many of us experienced early in the pandemic,” stated Pete Schmidt, M.D., M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer of Invivyd. “This urgent need was recently acknowledged by the FDA and EMA at a joint workshop in December where a variety of options such as the use of surrogate endpoints and immunologic bridging studies were discussed.”

VYD222 is one of the mAb components of NVD200, a combination product that Invivyd previously selected for clinical advancement prior to evolution in the current global COVID-19 regulatory paradigm. The company is prioritizing the clinical development of VYD222 instead of NVD200 with the aim of providing patients with a mAb as quickly and efficiently as possible. VYD222 was engineered from adintrevimab, Invivyd’s investigational mAb that has a robust safety data package and demonstrated clinically meaningful results in global Phase 3 clinical trials for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The adintrevimab clinical data package has the potential to support accelerated development of VYD222. The company continues to plan for a Phase 1 clinical trial start in Q1 2023. Once aligned with regulatory authorities, pivotal studies are planned to swiftly follow.

David Hering, CEO of Invivyd, added, “The rapid evolution of SARS-CoV-2 requires a product strategy that is equally nimble, capital efficient, and which can leverage the evolving regulatory landscape to optimize development pathways. Our approach to discovery and development is designed to perpetually deliver new product candidates that keep pace with viral evolution. Through ongoing surveillance and antibody engineering, our innovation engine has generated multiple additional antibodies currently being evaluated for IND enablement to provide multiple distinct options to address future viral variation.”

About Invivyd

(Nasdaq: IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. ​​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates for use in both prevention and treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit invivyd.com to learn more.

