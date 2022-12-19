WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases, was invited to participate in an FDA-EMA workshop on SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies held on December 15, 2022. Invivyd’s chief scientific officer, Laura Walker, Ph.D., alongside Eli Lilly and Company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., presented a joint industry approach for anti-spike monoclonal antibody development to keep pace with SARS-CoV-2 variants. The meeting featured presentations by scientists, clinicians, regulators, and industry representatives to discuss alternative strategies to support the expedited availability of novel monoclonal antibody therapies including those based on development stage products that have reported positive safety and efficacy data in clinical trials.

The industry presentation highlighted the significant unmet medical need for therapeutic options to prevent and treat COVID-19 along with scientifically sound, data driven policy change recommendations to shorten development timelines and keep pace with the rapid evolution of variants.

“There is a sound scientific basis for relying on evidence from first generation mAbs and vaccines to support development of new mAbs through the use of standardized neutralization assays to determine correlation of neutralization titers and protection against the development of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Laura Walker, Ph.D. “We are very pleased that both the FDA and EMA dedicated time listening to industry & academic experts on potential pathways to expedite the availability of new products that retain activity against circulating strains,” added Dr. Walker.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., formerly Adagio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADGI), is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases.​ The company is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide superior protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19. ​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape.​ The company is generating a robust pipeline of products for use in both prevention and treatment of disease. NVD200, Invivyd’s first antibody combination product candidate for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, includes a re-engineered version of adintrevimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody which demonstrated clinically meaningful results against multiple variants of concern in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, prior to the emergence of Omicron. The safety and efficacy of adintrevimab have not been established. The company also has multiple discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Visit www.invivyd.com to learn more.

