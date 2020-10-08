Breaking News
INVIZION Token – Public Sale on VinDAX

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Houston, TX, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INVIZION expands the opportunity of participating in the blockchain waste tracking revolution to the general public: on October 29th, 2020, NVZN tokens will become available for purchase on VinDAX – one of the most respected digital asset exchange platforms in the world.

INVIZION is a green energy project dedicated to making our planet a better and cleaner place by applying blockchain technology to waste tracking. INVIZION is also the first cryptocurrency/blockchain-based project to be presented at the United Nations General Assembly. At the heart of INVIZION is the NVZN token: an ERC-20 utility token designed to track the entire lifecycle of waste with IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and store it on the blockchain with smart contracts. The waste tracked with NVZN tokens has no other choice but to end up recycled in an eco-friendly way, such as being used to power up our strategic partners waste-to-renewable projects such as green energy farms.

INVIZION’s vision of waste tracking is inspired by DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solutions. The core idea of DeFi is replacing centralized intermediaries with smart contracts, optimizing processes that were traditionally manual or semi-manual, and making them more secure and efficient. INVIZION applies this exact concept to waste tracking.

When a batch of waste is produced, it is given a certificate of origin with the use of NVZN Tokens, and from there, the entire lifecycle of a waste can be very easily tracked on the blockchain. The extent in which applying blockchain technology can improve waste tracking is massive: all suppliers, orders, invoices, shipments, quality checks and so on, everything can be easily recorded, stored and supervised. The blockchain that chronicles waste’s lifecycle can be independently audited, but can never be forged or tampered with.

Presenting INVIZION’s vision of a greener, cleaner and better world to the United Nations General Assembly was the first major step to making the vision a reality. Government leaders and CEOs of major companies from around the world had a chance to be personally introduced to the details of INVIZION’s project. The next step is taking NVZN to a wider audience, and enabling the general public to participate in the waste tracking revolution.

On October 29th, 2020, NVZN tokens will offer an Initial Exchange Offering on VinDAX

Early adopters will be rewarded with bonuses:

35% bonus on NVZN Tokens! Available for 24 hours only on 29th October!

30% bonus on October 3rd – 10th

20% bonus on October 11th – 21st

10% bonus on October 22nd – 30th

Media Details –

company name: INVIZION

Website: https://nvzntoken.com

Email: [email protected]

Location: Houston, Texas

