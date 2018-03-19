INVL Baltic Farmland plans to earn EUR 360 thousand net profit in 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-19 08:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Board of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB, a company investing into agricultural land, approved its activity forecasts for 2018. Consolidated revenues of INVL Baltic Farmland are forecasted at EUR 609 thousand and net profit should amount to EUR 360 thousand.

These predictions are based on the assumption that there will be no changes in land value and no transactions in 2018.

INVL Baltic Farmland group owns 3 thousand hectares of farmland in Lithuania, which is leased to farmers and agricultural companies.

