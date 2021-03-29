Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / [INVNT GROUP]™ Expands Business Development, Creative and Production Teams In New York, Singapore and Sydney

[INVNT GROUP]™ Expands Business Development, Creative and Production Teams In New York, Singapore and Sydney

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ continues on its growth trajectory with the appointment of new hires across the parent company, its branded content studio and content marketing agency, HEVĒ™, and global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT®.

The GROUP welcomes a new Director of Business Development in Adam Milner, who brings more than 20 years’ experience and a strong background in the digital media, sports, and technology sectors to the role. Based in New York, he has held positions at companies including Google, DAZN Group, Tennis.com and Time Inc., and will work across all four business units to curate tailored solutions for clients that leverage one, some or all of the company’s complementary disciplines.

Following several account wins, the HEVĒ team in New York have welcomed Robert Terlizzi as Creative Director. Terlizzi’s work has spanned digital, design and campaign development for brands including Hershey’s, Barnes & Noble and Volvo. The experienced creative joins following a decade-long stint at Havas, where he most recently held the title of Associate Creative Director. HEVĒ has also recruited Christine Marhin as Senior Marketing Coordinator.

To keep up with the ongoing demand for INVNT’s service expertise and exceed clients’ expectations ongoing, the agency’s headquarters in New York have recruited Heather M. Foley and Laura Bowman as Producers, who each have extensive experience in designing and producing in-person, virtual and hybrid events.

On the other side of the globe INVNT has expanded its production department in Sydney with the appointment of Ema Wakeford as Executive Producer. Wakeford joins from George P. Johnson and has worked on events including the renowned Light, Music & Ideas Festival, Vivid Sydney and with brands such as Cadbury and Johnson & Johnson.

The fast-growing INVNT Sydney production team also welcomes Senior Producer, Caroline Bubb, Producer, Rebecca Wheatley, and Production Coordinator, Lauren Moorhouse.

INVNT continues to build on its presence in Singapore with the appointment of Sarah Bailey as Creative Director, whose remit spans the entire APAC region. Bailey brings more than 10 years’ experience to the role, where she has worked in agency and client-side roles at companies including Freeman and Publicis Singapore. She is joined by Karen Ho in the creative team, who is coming onboard as a Junior Designer in Sydney.

Scott Cullather, President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] said: “We launched the GROUP during the COVID-19 pandemic as our leadership recognized the need to support our clients at a time when they needed us most, by enabling them to continue to communicate with their clients in new and engaging ways through our broader and deeper offering.

“This remains a core premise of the GROUP – every decision is made with our clients and their audiences in mind, and it’s evident in the growth throughout our entire GROUP.”

Kristina McCoobery, CEO, INVNT added: “While 2020 was no doubt a challenging year, it was one where our industry demonstrated its adaptability, resilience and creativity. At INVNT we have a history of designing and producing engaging virtual and hybrid experiences, so helping our clients shift their events from live to virtual was a fairly easy pivot for us and clients’ demand for our services across the globe continues to rise as a result.

“Our new INVNT hires possess a unique mix of in-person, virtual and hybrid event expertise, a strategic recruitment move we’ve taken to ensure we’re well equipped to support our clients throughout the various stages of the pandemic – including in a post-pandemic world.”


###

Click here for visuals.

About [INVNT GROUP]™
[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; branded content studio and content marketing agency HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: www.invntgroup.com

CONTACT: Brea Carter
[INVNT GROUP]
+1 09176336171
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.