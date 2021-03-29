[INVNT GROUP]™ Expands Business Development, Creative and Production Teams In New York, Singapore and Sydney

NEW YORK, NY, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ continues on its growth trajectory with the appointment of new hires across the parent company, its branded content studio and content marketing agency, HEVĒ™, and global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT®.

The GROUP welcomes a new Director of Business Development in Adam Milner, who brings more than 20 years’ experience and a strong background in the digital media, sports, and technology sectors to the role. Based in New York, he has held positions at companies including Google, DAZN Group, Tennis.com and Time Inc., and will work across all four business units to curate tailored solutions for clients that leverage one, some or all of the company’s complementary disciplines.

Following several account wins, the HEVĒ team in New York have welcomed Robert Terlizzi as Creative Director. Terlizzi’s work has spanned digital, design and campaign development for brands including Hershey’s, Barnes & Noble and Volvo. The experienced creative joins following a decade-long stint at Havas, where he most recently held the title of Associate Creative Director. HEVĒ has also recruited Christine Marhin as Senior Marketing Coordinator.

To keep up with the ongoing demand for INVNT’s service expertise and exceed clients’ expectations ongoing, the agency’s headquarters in New York have recruited Heather M. Foley and Laura Bowman as Producers, who each have extensive experience in designing and producing in-person, virtual and hybrid events.

On the other side of the globe INVNT has expanded its production department in Sydney with the appointment of Ema Wakeford as Executive Producer. Wakeford joins from George P. Johnson and has worked on events including the renowned Light, Music & Ideas Festival, Vivid Sydney and with brands such as Cadbury and Johnson & Johnson.

The fast-growing INVNT Sydney production team also welcomes Senior Producer, Caroline Bubb, Producer, Rebecca Wheatley, and Production Coordinator, Lauren Moorhouse.

INVNT continues to build on its presence in Singapore with the appointment of Sarah Bailey as Creative Director, whose remit spans the entire APAC region. Bailey brings more than 10 years’ experience to the role, where she has worked in agency and client-side roles at companies including Freeman and Publicis Singapore. She is joined by Karen Ho in the creative team, who is coming onboard as a Junior Designer in Sydney.

Scott Cullather, President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] said: “We launched the GROUP during the COVID-19 pandemic as our leadership recognized the need to support our clients at a time when they needed us most, by enabling them to continue to communicate with their clients in new and engaging ways through our broader and deeper offering.

“This remains a core premise of the GROUP – every decision is made with our clients and their audiences in mind, and it’s evident in the growth throughout our entire GROUP.”

Kristina McCoobery, CEO, INVNT added: “While 2020 was no doubt a challenging year, it was one where our industry demonstrated its adaptability, resilience and creativity. At INVNT we have a history of designing and producing engaging virtual and hybrid experiences, so helping our clients shift their events from live to virtual was a fairly easy pivot for us and clients’ demand for our services across the globe continues to rise as a result.

“Our new INVNT hires possess a unique mix of in-person, virtual and hybrid event expertise, a strategic recruitment move we’ve taken to ensure we’re well equipped to support our clients throughout the various stages of the pandemic – including in a post-pandemic world.”



