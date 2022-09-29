[INVNT GROUP]™ Expands Global BrandStory Project Launches Hypnogram™ – The Creative Multimedia Studio

Breaking News
New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, expands experiential storytelling capabilities launching Hypnogram™, a creative global boutique and studio focused on multimedia experiences that span the physical and digital world.

Hypnogram supports brands and organizations by translating ideas and messages into unimagined experiential multi-sensory moments through motion design, tech/art installations, augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality, across public and private spaces, including live shows and product launches, conferences and B2B events, festivals, public spaces, performance arts, hospitality, and the metaverse.

[INVNT GROUP] represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward thinking brands everywhere, impact the audiences that matter anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT; and now, Hypnogram, the creative multimedia studio.

“Innovative storytelling is in our DNA. This multimedia studio led by CEO Pavel Popov, the visionary ex-managing partner at Radugadesign USA and Radugadesign China, deepens our global expansion strategy, augments our core capabilities, and offers clients end-to-end creative solutions that drive audience engagement through immersive, next-generation multimedia experiences and events,” said INVNT CEO and [INVNT GROUP] COO, Kristina McCoobery.

“We live in an amazing time when digital and physical world are blending. Multimedia designers across the globe are pushing the boundaries of visual art, transforming events and installations into unforgettable experiences and cultural landmarks. Our mission is to become an industry-leading agency in multimedia design. When we combine what hypnogram brings to the table with the incredible, diverse capabilities of [INVNT GROUP], we are able to create added value for our partners around the world”, said Pavel Popov, CEO of Hypnogram.

Hypnogram is based in the U.S., operates globally, and is actively developing the China market, recently launching two 3D billboard projects commissioned by Vivo, a multinational technology company, and of the one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in China.

Rooted at the nexus of experiential marketing, art/design and technological innovation, [INVNT GROUP]’s addition of Hypnogram enhances the group’s ability to imagine and fulfill creative, immersive, multimedia spectacles that change the relationship between brands and those who come into contact with them.  

Paul Blurton, Chief Creative Officer of [INVNT GROUP], who leads [INVNT GROUP] creative teams globally and across disciplines, will guide Hypnogram’s growth, through a combination of new clients and projects, and integration with other businesses within The GROUP.

Paul adds, “Multimedia content, design and application is an essential component of the work we do for our clients; it has been a part of our world for years, and continues to play an ever-increasing role, as brands seek those unforgettable, visually stunning “wow moments” that communicate their story in previously unimagined ways. In Pavel, we have brought a trusted partner into the business, who brings with him an unrivalled global network of creators, artists, designers, animators, programmers and technicians that enable us to bring to life almost anything we can dream up. It’s a natural and additive extension of our commitment to being the best brand storytellers in the world.”

For more information on Hypnogram visit: http://hypnogram.com/

