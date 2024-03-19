SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ; INVZW) securities between April 21, 2021 and February 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 14, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Innoviz class action lawsuit. Captioned Lucid Alternative Fund, LP v. Innoviz Technologies Ltd., No. 1:24-cv-01971 (S.D.N.Y.), the Innoviz class action lawsuit charges Innoviz and certain of Innoviz’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Innoviz class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-innoviz-technologies-ltd-class-action-lawsuit-invz.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Innoviz class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 14, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Innoviz designs and manufactures solid-state light detection and ranging, or “LiDAR,” sensors and develops perception software.

The Innoviz class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that Innoviz was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (ii) as a result, Innoviz was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that defendants had represented to investors; and (iii) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects.

The Innoviz class action lawsuit further alleges that on March 1, 2023, Innoviz reported GAAP fiscal year 2022 earnings per share of $0.94, missing consensus estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $6.03 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.96 million. Innoviz further disclosed that its guidance for fiscal year 2023 would be expected to fall in the range of $12 million to $15 million, significantly below consensus estimates of $30 million, the complaint further alleges. On this news, the price of Innoviz stock fell nearly 15%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Innoviz securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Innoviz class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Innoviz class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Innoviz class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Innoviz class action lawsuit.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]