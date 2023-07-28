NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today that the University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has dosed the first patient in its investigator-initiated trial which aims to evaluate IO102-IO103, the company’s investigational immune-modulating cancer vaccine, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with BCG-unresponsive or intolerant, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). This is one of five investigator-initiated trials IO Biotech is supporting to evaluate IO102-IO103 in combination with different checkpoint inhibitor-based regimens across a variety of cancer types.

Mamta Parikh, MD, MS, Associate Professor at the UC Davis School of Medicine, Division of Hematology Oncology, and principal investigator for the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Phase I clinical trial, commented, “I look forward to working with IO Biotech on this trial to further investigate the possible use of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer and there remains a critical unmet need for these patients who may be averse to invasive bladder removal surgery or unresponsive to currently available therapies and we look forward to the results of this study.”

“We are pleased to be supporting this trial with the University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “In previous trials, we have seen that combination therapies with our lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, induce meaningful tumor regression while still achieving manageable tolerability for patients. We look forward to seeing the safety and efficacy results of this trial to further support the development of IO102-IO103 as the potential backbone of combination therapies for treating multiple types of cancer.”

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and PD-L1. The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced melanoma patients. The company is also conducting a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709), a non-comparative, open label trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab for the first-line treatment of each of the following advanced cancers: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and urothelial bladder cancer (UBC).

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the most important immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding the timing of the interim analysis of our Phase 3 trial, current or future clinical trials, their progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

