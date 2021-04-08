Breaking News
ION awarded exclusive agreement for 3D multi-client programs offshore Kenya

HOUSTON, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company was awarded an exclusive agreement for 3D multi-client programs offshore Kenya. The agreement includes both 3D new acquisition offshore the Lamu Basin and reimaging vintage data offshore Kenya. Offshore Kenya is an attractive area with a proven petroleum system; however, it has remained underexplored, in part due to lack of available 3D data. The final shape and size of new 3D programs will be dictated by client input and underwriting.

“We are pleased Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum selected ION to increase the understanding and promote the hydrocarbon potential of these offshore resources to attract future investment,” said Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION’s Ventures group. “The program will leverage our extensive data library and knowledge offshore Kenya and East Africa. In an increasingly competitive environment for seismic data, we have geographic exclusivity in a promising, underexploited geography to execute our 3D strategy, for both new acquisition and reimaging programs. Kenya represents a fourth significant opportunity to diversify our successful 3D reimaging, in addition to Mexico, Brazil and Mauritania.”

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615
[email protected]

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications
Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168
[email protected]

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation’s products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to complete the Restructuring Transactions and other related matters in a timely manner, if at all; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021, and our Form S-1 and Form S-4, each filed on January 29, 2021, and amended on February 12, 2021 and March 3, 2021. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

