ION reports third quarter 2021 revenues of $44 million, an increase of 125% sequentially, driven by successful execution of 3D strategy amid gradual market recovery

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today reported revenues of $44.4 million in the third quarter 2021, a 125% increase compared to $19.7 million in the second quarter 2021 and a 173% increase compared to $16.2 million one year ago.

Net loss attributable to ION in the third quarter 2021 was $0.5 million, or a loss of $0.02 per share, compared to $16.6 million, or a loss of $1.16 per share in the third quarter 2020. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ION in the third quarter 2021 of $1.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $(16.5) million, or $(1.16) per share in the third quarter 2020. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter 2021 and $(6.6) million one year ago. Reconciliations of special items to the reported financial results and Adjusted EBITDA to the closest comparable GAAP numbers can be found in the tables of this press release.

Year-to-date revenues were $78.1 million, an 18% decrease compared to $95.4 million one year ago. While the revenues generated in the third quarter 2021 significantly increased compared to the third quarter 2020, the increase was not enough to offset a one-time significant data library sale during the first quarter 2020. Net loss attributable to ION was $31.2 million in the first nine months of 2021, or a loss of $1.33 per share, compared to $24.1 million, or a loss of $1.69 per share in the first nine months of 2020. Excluding special items in both periods, Adjusted net loss attributable to ION in the first nine months of 2021 was $24.6 million, or a loss of $1.04 per share, compared to $23.9 million, or a loss of $1.68 per share in the first nine months of 2020. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $16.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

At September 30, 2021, our backlog was $12.0 million. The sequential decline in our backlog resulted from revenues recognized as the second phase of our Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the North Sea wrapped up this quarter. We anticipate that most of our backlog will be recognized as revenue during the next two quarters, providing momentum heading into the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Our third quarter results improved considerably, largely due to the successful execution of our 3D strategy,” said Chris Usher, ION’s President and CEO. “Even in a challenging environment, our multi-client market share increased by approximately 50% primarily by launching new 3D programs. Through exposure to larger scale 3D earnings potential, we delivered a 125% sequential increase in revenue and $22 million of Adjusted EBITDA. Our team successfully completed the second, much larger phase of Mid North Sea High and launched a third extension that is expected to conclude mid-November. In addition, we experienced strong sales of our newly reimaged 3D Picanha data offshore Brazil.

“In Operations Optimization, revenues continued improving during the third quarter. Our diversification strategy into ports and offshore logistics is gaining momentum with an increasing pipeline. We submitted our first multi-million-dollar country-scale digitalization proposals for the climate-smart digital infrastructure we are promoting with US government support for maritime detection, port management and illegal fishing. Regarding platform development, two new valuable, client-driven Marlin SmartPort™ modules were launched that drive automation and efficiency and we received a grant to advance port decarbonization.

“We continue diligent efforts to strengthen our financial position and right size the business. Our strategic alternatives process with Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co. is ongoing as we evaluate all options to improve liquidity and address our balance sheet. Our team has made great progress towards the approximately $16 million of annualized savings identified, executing nearly $9 million in short-term savings while progressing the remaining longer-term initiatives. Although some savings will be realized in the fourth quarter, we expect the majority of the short-term savings will take effect starting in early 2022.” 

“While the seismic market recovery remains uncertain, we expect momentum to continue into the fourth quarter due to conversion of existing backlog and a robust sales pipeline. In addition, demand for our offshore data and digitalization technologies is growing, empowering clients to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Our team continues to improve efficiency while focusing on strategic initiatives that have the potential to transform the business, and we’re seeing significant traction and customer validation in both the 3D new acquisition multi-client opportunities and large-scale maritime digitalization solutions.”  

At quarter close, the Company’s total liquidity of $35.0 million consisted of $24.1 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $19.4 million) and $10.9 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, an increase compared to $32.8 million as of June 30, 2021. Whilst the strategic alternatives process continues, and total liquidity improved, the combination of weak first half revenues along with the near-term debt and other obligations has not ameliorated the going concern disclosed last quarter.

THIRD QUARTER 2021

The Company’s segment revenues for the third quarter were as follows (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     % Change     September 30,
2020		     % Change  
E&P Technology & Services   $ 35,820     $ 11,704       206 %   $ 10,093       255 %
Operations Optimization     8,571       8,010       7 %     6,141       40 %
Total   $ 44,391     $ 19,714       125 %   $ 16,234       173 %

E&P Technology & Services segment revenues were $35.8 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $11.7 million for the second quarter 2021 and $10.1 million for the third quarter 2020. Within E&P Technology & Services, multi-client revenues were $32.5 million, an increase of approximately 250% from second quarter 2021 and an increase of over 400% from third quarter 2020. The increase in multi-client revenues reflects sales of newly reimaged 3D data offshore Brazil and our 3D programs in the North Sea. Imaging and Reservoir Services revenues were $3.3 million, an increase of 36% from the second quarter 2021 and a decrease of 13% from the third quarter 2020. The sequential increase resulted from working through existing backlog. The third quarter 2021 decrease compared to third quarter 2020 is due to lower proprietary activity.

Operations Optimization segment revenues were $8.6 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $8.0 million for the second quarter 2021 and $6.1 million for third quarter 2020. Within Operations Optimization, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $3.8 million, a 13% increase from second quarter 2021 primarily due to timing of software maintenance renewal and a 27% increase from third quarter 2020 due to increased seismic vessel activity offshore. Devices revenues were $4.8 million, a 3% increase from second quarter 2021 and a 55% increase from third quarter 2020 due to higher sales of towed streamer equipment spares.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 50%, compared to 18% for the second quarter 2021 and 8% one year ago. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 50% compared to 9% for the second quarter 2021 and (11)% one year ago, consistent with the increase in revenues during the period. Operations Optimization gross margin was 50%, compared to 33% for the second quarter 2021 and 39% one year ago. The increase in gross margin was due to increase in revenues.

Consolidated operating expenses were $15.5 million, an increase from $11.0 million in the second quarter 2021 and $12.5 million in the third quarter 2020 resulting from an increase in severance expense as well as higher professional fees related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives and, to a lesser extent, increase in commission expense. 

Income tax expense was $3.6 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter 2021 and $1.1 million for the third quarter 2020. The sequential decrease is due to establishment of a non-cash valuation allowance of $7.7 million resulting from the Company’s going concern conclusion during the second quarter 2021 that was not repeated in the third quarter 2021. Excluding the valuation allowance, the Company’s income tax expense primarily relates to results generated by its non-U.S. businesses in Latin America. 

YEAR-TO-DATE 2021

The Company’s segment revenues for the first nine months of the year were as follows (in thousands):

    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2021     2020     % Change  
E&P Technology & Services   $ 54,760     $ 71,833       (24 )%
Operations Optimization     23,381       23,546       (1 )%
Total   $ 78,141     $ 95,379       (18 )%

E&P Technology & Services segment revenues were $54.8 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $71.8 million for first nine months of 2020. Within E&P Technology & Services, multi-client revenues were $45.4 million, a decrease of 24% from the first nine months of 2020. While the revenues generated during the third quarter 2021 significantly increased compared to the third quarter 2020, the increase was not enough to offset a one-time significant data library sale during the first quarter of 2020. Imaging and Reservoir Services revenues were $9.4 million, a decrease of 24% from first nine months of 2020, due to lower proprietary activity.

Operations Optimization segment revenues were $23.4 million for the first nine months of 2021 compared to $23.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. Within Operations Optimization, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $10.0 million, a decrease of 7% from the first nine months of 2020 primarily due to new sales and leases of our Gator command and control system that did not repeat during the first nine months of 2021. Devices revenues were $13.4 million, a 6% increase from first nine months of 2020 due to higher sales of towed streamer equipment spares.

Consolidated gross margin for the first nine months of 2021 was 34%, compared to 36% for the first nine months of 2020. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 32% compared to 35% one year ago resulting from a significant 2D data library deal that closed during the first quarter of 2020 that was not repeated during the first nine months of 2021. Operations Optimization gross margin was 40% which is flat to one year ago.

Consolidated operating expenses were $37.6 million, decrease from $44.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 partially resulting from the goodwill impairment recognized in the first nine months of 2020 that was not repeated in 2021 and the reduction in compensation expense implemented during 2020. Excluding the impact of special items from both periods, the first nine months of 2021 adjusted operating expenses declined by 7%, or $35.6 million, compared to the adjusted operating expenses of $38.2 million one year ago. Operating margin was (14)%, compared to (11)% one year ago. The decline in operating margin was the result of the decline in revenues. 

Income tax expense was $5.6 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $10.0 million for the first nine months of 2020. The income tax expense for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020 primarily relates to results generated by our non-U.S. businesses in Latin America. 

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that will include a slide presentation to be posted in the Investor Relations section of the ION website by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, dial (833) 362-0195 at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the ION conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible until November 18, 2021. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 and use pass code 1139057.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live over the Internet by visiting ir.iongeo.com. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contact
Mike Morrison
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
+1.281.879.3615

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation’s products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; the ultimate benefits of our completed restructuring transactions; political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks; the outcome or changes, if any, of our consideration of various strategic alternatives; and the impact to our liquidity in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Tables to follow

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) 

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     September 30,
2020		     2021     2020  
    (In thousands, except per share data)  
Service revenues   $ 36,455       12,366     $ 10,202     $ 56,285     $ 73,234  
Product revenues     7,936       7,348       6,032       21,856       22,145  
Total net revenues     44,391       19,714       16,234       78,141       95,379  
Cost of services     18,349       11,223       11,491       38,842       47,033  
Cost of products     3,812       4,853       3,454       12,572       12,962  
Impairment of multi-client data library                             1,167  
Gross profit     22,230       3,638       1,289       26,727       34,217  
Operating expenses:                                        
Research, development and engineering     3,156       3,382       2,899       9,485       9,943  
Marketing and sales     3,142       3,179       2,811       9,080       8,888  
General, administrative and other operating expenses     9,158       4,458       6,743       19,003       21,546  
Impairment of goodwill                             4,150  
Total operating expenses     15,456       11,019       12,453       37,568       44,527  
Income (loss) from operations     6,774       (7,381 )     (11,164 )     (10,841 )     (10,310 )
Interest expense, net     (2,736 )     (3,299 )     (3,669 )     (9,297 )     (10,304 )
Other income (expense), net     (855 )     (4,070 )     (525 )     (5,532 )     6,675  
Income (loss) before income taxes     3,183       (14,750 )     (15,358 )     (25,670 )     (13,939 )
Income tax expense     3,623       8,776       1,056       5,550       9,982  
Net loss     (440 )     (23,526 )     (16,414 )     (31,220 )     (23,921 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (13 )     (60 )     (193 )     18       (168 )
Net loss attributable to ION   $ (453 )   $ (23,586 )   $ (16,607 )   $ (31,202 )   $ (24,089 )
Net loss per share:                                        
Basic and Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.90 )   $ (1.16 )   $ (1.33 )   $ (1.69 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic and Diluted     28,590       26,198       14,278       23,546       14,255  
                                         

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) 

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
    (In thousands, except share data)  
ASSETS  
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,143     $ 37,486  
Accounts receivable, net     15,890       8,045  
Unbilled receivables     17,541       11,262  
Inventories, net     10,673       11,267  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,808       7,116  
Total current assets     74,055       75,176  
Property, plant and equipment, net     9,067       9,511  
Multi-client data library, net     56,513       50,914  
Goodwill     19,449       19,565  
Right-of-use assets     29,896       35,501  
Other assets     1,928       2,926  
Total assets   $ 190,908     $ 193,593  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT  
Current liabilities:                
Current maturities of long-term debt   $ 26,447     $ 143,731  
Accounts payable     28,061       33,418  
Accrued expenses     30,402       16,363  
Accrued multi-client data library royalties     20,003       21,359  
Deferred revenue     3,009       3,648  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     8,263       7,570  
Total current liabilities     116,185       226,089  
Long-term debt, net of current maturities     107,379        
Operating lease and other long-term liabilities, net of current maturities     32,509       38,594  
Total liabilities     256,073       264,683  
Commitment and contingencies                
Deficit:                
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 28,627,268 and 14,333,101 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.     285       143  
Preferred stock            
Additional paid-in capital     995,821       958,584  
Accumulated deficit     (1,042,718 )     (1,011,516 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (19,772 )     (19,913 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     (66,384 )     (72,702 )
Noncontrolling interests     1,219       1,612  
Total deficit     (65,165 )     (71,090 )
Total liabilities and deficit   $ 190,908     $ 193,593  
                 

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2021       2020     2021       2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:                                    
Net loss   $ (440 )     $ (16,414 )   $ (31,220 )     $ (23,921 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                                    
Depreciation and amortization (other than multi-client library)     897         1,088       3,277         2,936  
Amortization of multi-client data library     13,251         3,973       21,970         16,674  
Impairment of multi-client data library                           1,167  
Impairment of goodwill                           4,150  
Stock-based compensation expense     527         543       1,306         1,637  
Amortization of government relief funding                           (6,923 )
Loss on restructuring transactions                   4,696          
Deferred income taxes             (101 )             237  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                                    
Accounts receivable     (5,423 )       2,387       (7,880 )       21,065  
Unbilled receivables     (10,442 )       3,261       (6,291 )       1,181  
Inventories     58         (102 )     397         77  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued royalties     5,104         501       (2,787 )       (6,429 )
Deferred revenue     1,194         (1,780 )     (619 )       (2,246 )
Other assets and liabilities     4,626         3,461       7,195         3,563  
     Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     9,352         (3,183 )     (9,956 )       13,168  
Cash flows from investing activities:                                    
Investment in multi-client data library     (9,664 )       (5,245 )     (22,307 )       (19,841 )
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (1,271 )       (168 )     (2,038 )       (865 )
     Net cash used in investing activities     (10,935 )       (5,413 )     (24,345 )       (20,706 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                                    
Borrowings under revolving line of credit                           27,000  
Repayments under revolving line of credit     (400 )             (3,150 )       (4,500 )
Proceeds from the rights offering                   41,836   (a)      
Payments on notes payable and long-term debt     (128 )       (287 )     (18,704 ) (b)     (1,814 )
Costs associated with debt issuance     (489 ) (c)           (8,185 ) (c)      
Net proceeds from the registered direct offering                   9,802          
Receipt of Paycheck Protection Program loan                           6,923  
Other financing activities     (28 )       (313 )     (603 )       (308 )
     Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (1,045 )       (600 )     20,996         27,301  
Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     13         (37 )     (65 )       501  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (2,615 )       (9,233 )     (13,370 )       20,264  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     29,058         62,615       39,813         33,118  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 26,443       $ 53,382     $ 26,443       $ 53,382  

(a) Represents $30.1 million in New Notes and $11.7 million of ION’s common stock issued in connection with the Rights Offering.
(b) Consists primarily of $17.1 million payment for the Old Notes resulting from the Exchange Offer.
(c) Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with the Restructuring Transactions.

The following table is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

    September 30,  
    2021     2020  
    (In thousands)  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,143     $ 51,056  
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,300       2,326  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in consolidated statements of cash flows   $ 26,443     $ 53,382  
                 

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		    
    September 30,
2021		       June 30,
2021		     September 30,
2020		     2021       2020    
Net revenues:                                              
E&P Technology & Services:                                              
New Venture   $ 26,287       $ 3,882     $ 1,213     $ 31,256       $ 7,340    
Data Library     6,225         5,393       5,085       14,102         52,083    
Total multi-client revenues     32,512         9,275       6,298       45,358         59,423    
Imaging and Reservoir Services     3,308         2,429       3,795       9,402         12,410    
Total     35,820         11,704       10,093       54,760         71,833    
Operations Optimization:                                              
Optimization Software & Services     3,814         3,370       3,007       10,028         10,811    
Devices     4,757         4,640       3,134       13,353         12,735    
Total     8,571         8,010       6,141       23,381         23,546    
Total net revenues   $ 44,391       $ 19,714     $ 16,234     $ 78,141       $ 95,379    
Gross profit (loss):                                              
E&P Technology & Services   $ 17,925       $ 1,018     $ (1,092 )   $ 17,336       $ 24,902   (c)
Operations Optimization     4,305         2,620       2,381       9,391         9,315    
Total gross profit   $ 22,230       $ 3,638     $ 1,289     $ 26,727       $ 34,217    
Gross margin:                                              
E&P Technology & Services     50 %       9 %     (11 )%     32 %       35 %  
Operations Optimization     50 %       33 %     39 %     40 %       40 %  
Total gross margin     50 %       18 %     8 %     34 %       36 %  
Income (loss) from operations:                                              
E&P Technology & Services   $ 13,973       $ (2,691 )   $ (4,591 )   $ 6,429       $ 13,803   (c)
Operations Optimization     624         244       (232 )     48         (3,965 ) (d)
Support and other     (7,823 ) (a)     (4,934 )     (6,341 )     (17,318 ) (a)     (20,148 )  
Income (loss) from operations     6,774         (7,381 )     (11,164 )     (10,841 )       (10,310 )  
Interest expense, net     (2,736 )       (3,299 )     (3,669 )     (9,297 )       (10,304 )  
Other income (expense), net     (855 )       (4,070 )     (525 )     (5,532 ) (b)     6,675   (e)
Income (loss) before income taxes   $ 3,183       $ (14,750 )   $ (15,358 )   $ (25,670 )     $ (13,939 )  

(a) Includes severance expense of $1.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
(b) Includes the loss on restructuring transaction of $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 resulting from the exchange of our Old Notes for New Notes.
(c) Includes impairment of multi-client data library of $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(d) Includes impairment of goodwill of $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(e) Includes amortization of government relief funding of $6.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Summary of Net Revenues by Geographic Area
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     September 30,
2020		     2021     2020  
Latin America   $ 24,808     $ 1,072     $ 7,925     $ 29,383     $ 35,978  
Europe     11,557       6,599       3,257       22,522       15,413  
Middle East     2,867       704       474       3,404       7,585  
Asia Pacific     1,801       3,437       2,332       10,051       16,719  
Africa     1,800       6,479       361       7,439       12,725  
North America     1,262       934       1,493       4,298       2,370  
Other     296       489       392       1,044       4,589  
Total net revenues   $ 44,391     $ 19,714     $ 16,234     $ 78,141     $ 95,379  
                                         


ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss (Non-GAAP Measure)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The term EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) represents net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring charges such as impairment charges, severance expenses, government relief and loss on restructuring transactions. The term Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) but also excludes the impact of fair value adjustments related to the Company’s outstanding stock appreciation awards. EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates.

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		       September 30,
2020		     2021       2020  
Net loss   $ (440 )   $ (23,526 )     $ (16,414 )   $ (31,220 )     $ (23,921 )
Interest expense, net     2,736       3,299         3,669       9,297         10,304  
Income tax expense (benefit)     3,623       8,776         1,056       5,550         9,982  
Depreciation and amortization expense     14,148       6,855         5,061       25,247         19,610  
Impairment of multi-client data library                                 1,167  
Impairment of goodwill                                 4,150  
Severance expense     1,930                     1,930         3,102  
Amortization of government relief funding                                 (6,923 )
Loss on restructuring transactions           4,696               4,696          
EBITDA excluding non-recurring items     21,997       100         (6,628 )     15,500         17,471  
Stock appreciation rights (credit) expense                   58       7         (952 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21,997     $ 100       $ (6,570 )   $ 15,507       $ 16,519  
                                             

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Description of Special Items and Reconciliation of GAAP (As Reported) to Non-GAAP (As Adjusted) Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

The financial results are reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide users of this financial information, additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. One such non-GAAP financial measure is adjusted income (loss) from operations or adjusted net income (loss), which excludes certain charges or amounts. This adjusted income (loss) amount is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below for supplemental financial data and the corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financials for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and three months ended June 30, 2021:

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021		     Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		     Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020		  
    As Reported     Special Items       As Adjusted     As Reported     Special Items       As Adjusted     As Reported     Special Items       As Adjusted  
Net revenues   $ 44,391     $       $ 44,391     $ 19,714     $       $ 19,714     $ 16,234     $       $ 16,234  
Cost of sales     22,161               22,161       16,076               16,076       14,945               14,945  
Gross profit     22,230               22,230       3,638               3,638       1,289               1,289  
Operating expenses     15,456       (1,930 ) (a)     13,526       11,019               11,019       12,453       (58 ) (d)     12,395  
Income (loss) from operations     6,774       1,930         8,704       (7,381 )             (7,381 )     (11,164 )     58         (11,106 )
Interest expense, net     (2,736 )             (2,736 )     (3,299 )             (3,299 )     (3,669 )             (3,669 )
Other income (expense), net     (855 )             (855 )     (4,070 )     4,696   (b)     626       (525 )             (525 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     3,183       1,930         5,113       (14,750 )     (4,696 )       (10,054 )     (15,358 )     58         (15,300 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     3,623               3,623       8,776       (7,743 ) (c)     1,033       1,056               1,056  
Net income (loss)     (440 )     1,930         1,490       (23,526 )     3,047         (11,087 )     (16,414 )     58         (16,356 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (13 )             (13 )     (60 )             (60 )     (193 )             (193 )
Net income (loss) attributable to ION   $ (453 )   $ 1,930       $ 1,477     $ (23,586 )   $ 3,047       $ (11,147 )   $ (16,607 )   $ 58       $ (16,549 )
Net income (loss) per share:                                                                              
Basic and Diluted   $ (0.02 )             $ 0.05     $ (0.90 )             $ (0.43 )   $ (1.16 )             $ (1.16 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                                                              
Basic and Diluted     28,590                 28,590       26,198                 26,198       14,278                 14,278  

(a) Represents severance expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
(b) Represents loss on restructuring transaction of $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 resulting from the exchange of Old Notes for New Notes.
(c) Represents a full valuation allowance on net deferred tax assets of $7.7 million resulting from the going concern conclusion for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
(d) Represents stock appreciation rights awards expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021		     For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020		  
    As Reported     Special Items       As Adjusted     As Reported     Special Items       As Adjusted  
Net revenues   $ 78,141     $       $ 78,141     $ 95,379     $       $ 95,379  
Cost of sales     51,414               51,414       61,162       (1,167 ) (c)     59,995  
Gross profit (loss)     26,727               26,727       34,217       (1,167 )       35,384  
Operating expenses     37,568       (1,937 ) (a)     35,631       44,527       (6,301 ) (d)     38,226  
Income (loss) from operations     (10,841 )     1,937         (8,904 )     (10,310 )     7,468         (2,842 )
Interest expense, net     (9,297 )             (9,297 )     (10,304 )             (10,304 )
Other income (expense), net     (5,532 )     4,696   (b)     (836 )     6,675       (6,923 ) (e)     (248 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (25,670 )     6,633         (19,037 )     (13,939 )     545         (13,394 )
Income tax expense     5,550               5,550       9,982       350   (c)     10,332  
Net income (loss)     (31,220 )     6,633         (24,587 )     (23,921 )     195         (23,726 )
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests     18               18       (168 )             (168 )
Net income (loss) attributable to ION   $ (31,202 )   $ 6,633       $ (24,569 )   $ (24,089 )   $ 195       $ (23,894 )
Net loss per share:                                                    
Basic and Diluted   $ (1.33 )             $ (1.04 )   $ (1.69 )             $ (1.68 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                                    
Basic and Diluted     23,546                 23,546       14,255                 14,255  

(a) Represents severance expense and stock appreciation rights awards expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
(b) Represents loss on restructuring transaction of $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 resulting from the exchange of Old Notes for New Notes.
(c) Represents the impairment of multi-client data library of $1.2 million and the related tax impact of $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(d) Represents impairment of goodwill of $4.2 million and severance expense of $3.1 million, partially offset by stock appreciation right awards credit of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(e) Represents the amortization of government relief funding of $6.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

