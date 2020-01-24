Ionix Technology Engages Maxim Group to Assist with its Growth Strategy and Up-list to a National Exchange

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), (“Ionix Technology”, “IINX” or “the Company”), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in articulating its growth strategy to the investment community and up-list its securities to a National Securities Exchange. Ionix is looking to list its securities on a National Exchange in a bid to capitalize on its growth through the broad and developed investor base of the National Exchange. The Company believes listing to a National Exchange will enhance its visibility in the marketplace, increase the liquidity of its stock, and build long-term shareholder value.

The timing of the Company’s National Exchange up-listing process will be dependent on a multitude of factors, including but not limited to: (i) Ionix’s future gross and net revenues, (ii) its future market capitalization and (iii) overall market conditions in the future. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the Company’s securities will be accepted by a National Exchange for listing.

The Company looks forward to keeping its shareholders apprised of its progress as it moves into this next phase in the Company’s growth.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has five operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

