IonQ Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their (IONQ) Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IONQ. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 1, 2022, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The IonQ class-action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (ii) IonQ’s 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (iii) IonQ’s quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (iv) a significant portion of IonQ’s revenue was derived from improper round-tripping transactions with related parties; and (v) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about IonQ’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the IonQ class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the IonQ class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

