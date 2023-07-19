Why Vibes Matter Discover the science behind how your energy works and how to harness it.

NOVATO, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Institute of Noetic Sciences ( IONS ) is excited to announce the release of “ Why Vibes Matter ,” a book by IONS scientist Garret Yount, PhD that delves into the fascinating world of energy vibrations and their profound influence on our well-being. Drawing on over 20 years of dedicated research, Dr. Yount offers invaluable insights and practical guidance helping readers comprehend, harness, and wisely utilize the power of vibes in their daily lives.

“We all recognize that moment, when a sudden energy shift or a change in mood deeply affects us, be it upon entering a room or encountering a particular individual. In “Why Vibes Matter,” I comprehensively explore these experiences, unravel the science behind our reactions, and reveal the potential they hold to shape our emotions and behaviors,” said Dr. Yount. By demystifying the origins of vibes and their effects, this book empowers readers to develop a deeper connection with their own energy and navigate their lives with greater wisdom.

Dr. Yount’s expertise in energy vibes has been pivotal in shedding light on the intricate relationship between molecular neurobiology, consciousness, and the nonmaterial mind. As a valued member of the science team at IONS, he has made significant contributions to understanding biofields and energy healing, garnering recognition and acclaim within both scientific and popular circles.

“Why Vibes Matter” equips readers with practical tools and techniques to attune to their own energy vibes and cultivate a conscious influence over them. Through its pages, individuals can learn to navigate the subtle nuances of the energetic realms, facilitating personal growth, improved relationships, and enhanced well-being.

About Garret Yount, PhD:

Dr. Yount’s primary interest is bridging molecular neurobiology with aspects of consciousness and the nonmaterial mind. He began his formal studies in consciousness research with a small grant from IONS in 1995, which allowed him to work with biofield practitioners and spiritual healers in the laboratory. Dr. Yount was among the first scientists to be awarded a Research Project Grant (R01) from the National Institutes of Health to study energy healing. He has spoken nationally and co-authored peer-reviewed papers on the topic of establishing rigorous guidelines for research into biofields and micro-psychokinesis. His research has been featured in various media, including books Entangled Minds (Dean Radin) and Extraordinary Knowing (Elizabeth Lloyd Mayer), and dramatized in The Lost Symbol (Dan Brown).

About IONS

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit www.noetic.org.

