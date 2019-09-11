IOpipe Named a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis by Gartner

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IOpipe, the leader in serverless dev tooling for monitoring and observability, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the September 10, 2019 report titled, “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis” by Padraig Byrne, Federico De Silva, Pankaj Prasad, Sanjit Ganguli, Manjunath Bhat, Scott Etkin, Siddharth Shetty, and Josh Chessman at Gartner, Inc.

Gartner’s report points out, “Performance analysis vendors are responding to new challenges in monitoring systems with innovations including wider adoption of AI and ML. I&O leaders should watch the five emerging vendors we profile here, which offer new approaches to deliver technology performance insights.” Key findings from the report include:

■ Operations tools are continuing their march toward “shift left” and are often adopted in DevOps workflows. Development and test teams are integrating performance analysis tools to be more responsive to customer usage and improving application quality.

■ I&O leaders struggle to monitor service performance in environments containing newer architectures, such as hybrid cloud, microservices and containerization.

Founded in 2016, IOpipe is used by global brands like Matson, Rackspace, and APM Music to debug intelligently, improve application performance, and function faster on serverless. The growing adoption of serverless has accelerated software development and scalability, but also drives monitoring complexity as infrastructure is abstracted away from developers and applications are powered by an increasing volume of individual functions connecting to disparate third-party services.

With real-time custom metrics, tracing, profiling, auto-instrumentation, and alerts provided in a mobile-first UI, IOpipe customers see a reduction in debugging time, receive transparent insights into the most granular behavior of serverless functions, and decreased risk for teams shifting applications on serverless with AWS Lambda.

“We’re honored to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Adam Johnson, co-founder and CEO at IOpipe. “We are focused on making it more fun for developers building on serverless. As we talk with engineering organizations using serverless at scale, it confirms our belief that developers want a new breed of observability tools to transition from building monolithic applications to a modern serverless paradigm.”

“Application performance analysis in a stateless world goes far beyond traditional monitoring metrics. IOpipe visualizes and tracks the performance of any serverless call and places developers in a unique position to translate application performance insights to business KPIs and user experiences,” added Erica Windisch, founder and CTO at IOpipe.

Additional resources:

Servers.lol

Serverless by Vertical Webinar Series

Serverless Observability Walk-through

Serverless Enterprise Case Studies

About IOpipe

As the leader in serverless dev tooling for monitoring and observability, IOpipe offers real-time visibility into the most granular behaviors of today’s serverless applications on AWS Lambda.

Founded in 2016 by Erica Windisch and Adam Johnson, IOpipe reduces debugging time from hours to seconds, delivers transparent insights into the behaviors and performance of your serverless functions, and reduces risk for enterprises shifting to serverless. Working with global brands like Matson, Rackspace, and APM Music and backed by world-class investors, including Madrona, NEA, Boldstart, Underscore VC, and more, IOpipe empowers engineering teams to deliver with confidence, debug intelligently, and function faster on serverless. Visit www.iopipe.com to learn more or try it for free.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: Media and Analyst Contact: John Kinmonth Head of Marketing [email protected]