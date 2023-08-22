IOSoft Systems, the software division of RJD Green Inc., provides discrete payment technologies, services and software for the healthcare industry.

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) today announces that IOSoft Systems (their software division), procured a custom software development and IT support contract with the RailPro Group, a consulting and marketing team focused in energy-related companies and retail marketing, for customization of the IOSoft platform, ioSoft Suites.

The agreement will incorporate usage of the ioSoft LinkUP communication software and the ioSoft Suites adjudication and accelerated payment systems.

ioSoft Suites expedited payment systems now include claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system and accurate data collection software systems.

IOSoft offers integrated system pricing and claims payment that enhances productivity, efficiency and costs. These software solutions can be utilized individually or as a total claims and payment management system.

ioSoft LinkUP© is the ultimate communication interface enabling the plan participant to access their ID card, update enrollment and access their claim information 24/7 using their iPhone or Android. The plan administrator has 24/7 access through their tablet or laptop to review and approve enrollment or access the system database as needed.

About IOSoft Systems

Since 2006 IOSoft has provided proprietary software and IT support for the small-cap sector. IOSoft has recently renewed its outreach for custom software development and IT Support for the small-cap sector. IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support throughout its operating tenure.

IOSoft also focuses on medical billing, healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments and electronic payments between healthcare payers and providers. IOSoft can provide unique payment technologies and leading-edge claim services and software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals and clearinghouse companies.

RJD Green management stated: “We are pleased to see IOSoft creating initial contracting in custom software and IT support for the small-cap business sector. We feel this sector creates an excellent growth opportunity for affordable and functional custom software platforms specifically for the individual client’s needs.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

RJD Green, Inc. operates as a holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between big box stores like Home Depot and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other countertops, cabinets and related products for residential builders, commercial contractors, remodeling contractors and DIY customers.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

