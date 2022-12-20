Market Study on IoT Sensors in Healthcare: Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Aid Market Expansion

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market is valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to touch US$ 12.5 Bn by 2032, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2032 (forecast period).

The patient monitoring segment accounts for 33.5% share of the global market. Moreover, the United States enjoys 20.3% share of the IoT sensors in healthcare market at present. The IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market is rapidly developing as healthcare organizations look for ways to leverage IoT technology in order to improve patient outcomes. IoT sensors can be used for a variety of healthcare applications, enabling the continuous monitoring of vital signs and pushing information to doctors, nurses, and other key stakeholders. IoT sensors are also being used to collect data from medical devices, such as glucose monitors, pacemakers, and X-ray machines. This data can be used to better understand patient health status and provide more personalized treatments.

Request for Free Sample Copy of IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20185

IoT sensors are changing the way health care is delivered by providing real-time measurement of vital signs and alerting providers when abnormalities are detected. IoT sensors can help detect conditions like heart attack or stroke before they become life-threatening. IoT sensors can also be used for remote patient monitoring, allowing providers to monitor at-risk patients without requiring them to come into the hospital. This technology enables providers to respond quickly in the event that a critical condition arises, potentially saving lives.

“COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated Usage of IoT Sensors in Healthcare”

The COVID-19 outbreak caused significant changes in the healthcare sector. Many hospitals and diagnostic centres have started implementing IoT-based solutions to lessen the risk of infection while diagnosing or treating patients.

According to the World Health Organization, smart medical devices such rings and bracelets from Cloud-AI-enabled Mind will be used by patients and medical personnel at a field hospital in Wuhan, China, in 2020. Such wearable technology was employed to monitor vital signs in infected people during the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic, including blood oxygen levels, temperature, heart rate, and more.

In addition, the government rushed fast to adopt new technology including artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning, and blockchain due to the virus’s rising spread and a lack of medical workers. Such technologies enabled physicians to assess, evaluate, and treat patients from afar. These factors had a positive impact on the global IoT sensors in healthcare market.

Furthermore, many IoT-based healthcare solution companies invested in providing smart technologies to protect front-line staff, bolstering global IoT sensors in healthcare market growth.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20185

Key Companies-

JTAG Technologies

CHECKSUM

Testonica Lab.

ASSET InterTech.

Acculogic Inc.

Flynn Systems Corporation

Etoolsmiths

XJTAG Limited

CORELIS (EWA Technologies)

Keysight Technologies

Others.

IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market By Segmentation-

IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market By Application:

Patient Monitoring

Diagnostics

Clinical Efficiency

Other Applications

IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Rehabilitation Centers

Residential

Other End Users

IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of this Report and Get Up to 20% Discount@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20185

Key Questions Answered in IoT Sensors in Healthcare Industry Report –

What is the current value of the IoT sensors in healthcare market?

What is the estimated market size for IoT sensors in healthcare market by 2032?

What is the projected (2022-2032) CAGR for the market?

Which end user segment is anticipated to lead the global market?

Which country is expected to dominate the global landscape?

Who are the leading suppliers of IoT sensors in healthcare?

Other Trending Reports:

Precision Farming Market

Building Automation Systems Market

Off-Street Parking Management System Market

VR Gaming Accessories Market

IoT Sensors Market

Rugged Embedded System Market

RFID Tags Market

Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com