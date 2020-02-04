– Iowa Democrats began meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger - February 3, 2020
- Iowa official slams viral claim of suspicious voter registration activity as false - February 3, 2020
- Taiwan evacuates first group from Wuhan, announces limit on mask purchases - February 3, 2020